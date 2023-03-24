Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $312,000 in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,017.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 235,694 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 273,766 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cronos Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 131.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Cronos Group Profile

CRON stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $725.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

