Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $651,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,324,340 shares of company stock worth $145,701,544. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $34.33.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

