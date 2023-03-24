Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $881,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,028 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. PulteGroup makes up about 0.9% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

