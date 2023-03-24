Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $940,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,138 shares of company stock worth $4,379,902. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.69.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

