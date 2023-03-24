Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $9,597,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280,658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,706,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 76.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 366,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 158,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

HTGC opened at $12.04 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

In other news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

