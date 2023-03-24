Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $132.91

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $132.91 and last traded at $133.53, with a volume of 25743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average is $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,794,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

