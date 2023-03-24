Journeo (LON:JNEO) Trading 8% Higher

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Rating) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.90 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.82). 63,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 40,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2,970.00 and a beta of 0.01.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

