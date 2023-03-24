Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.92 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Joystick has a market cap of $12.92 million and $1,063.24 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00030735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00201584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,345.26 or 1.00032346 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05812285 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $681.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

