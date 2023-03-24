JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Down 0.5%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $71.50. Approximately 7,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 55,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.88.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBMC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

