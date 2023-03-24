JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Trading 3% Higher

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.35. 170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

JSR Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

About JSR

(Get Rating)

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Further Reading

