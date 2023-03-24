JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Acquires New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 257,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

URA stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

