JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $631.45 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 281.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. GSK comprises about 54.1% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned approximately 0.88% of GSK worth $631,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

