JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Increases Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises about 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $3,627,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

