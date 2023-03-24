JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $106,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

