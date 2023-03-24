JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $246,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

