JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $269,000 in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 82,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 38.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

