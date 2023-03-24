JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $784,000 in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned 0.10% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of URNM stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

