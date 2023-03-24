JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 998,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after buying an additional 1,609,669 shares in the last quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd increased its position in DoorDash by 7.5% in the second quarter. Galileo PTC Ltd now owns 11,534,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,169,000 after buying an additional 805,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,796,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,533,000 after buying an additional 267,291 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Insider Activity

DoorDash Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 401,424 shares of company stock worth $22,009,671. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DASH opened at $60.31 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

