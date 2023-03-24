JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,742 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 597.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.4% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $62.96.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
