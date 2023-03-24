JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes $124,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $106.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.98. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

See Also

