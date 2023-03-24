JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 975 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $203.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.