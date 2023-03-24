JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $58,000. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $262,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 599.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 536,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 47.9% in the third quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 3,953,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,000 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.85 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $324.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 over the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

