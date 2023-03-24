Justin A. Knowles Purchases 1,700 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $46.74 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $640.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

