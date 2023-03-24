KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Shares of KBH opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

