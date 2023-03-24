Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $69.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

