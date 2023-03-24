Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.11

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and traded as high as $98.48. Kerry Group shares last traded at $98.48, with a volume of 4,981 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

