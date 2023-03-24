Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,394,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,194,518 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.01.
KC has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
