Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,394,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 2,194,518 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KC has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

