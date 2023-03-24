KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $66.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

NYSE:KKR opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

