KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 3.1 %

KLA stock traded down $12.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,575. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.40.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

