Lars William Glemser Sells 19,379 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$340,973.51.

VET stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.08. 634,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,211. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.59. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.41 and a 52-week high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.18.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

