Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.49

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and traded as low as $14.56. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 68,555 shares.

LGGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.62) to GBX 285 ($3.50) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 375 ($4.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.36) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

