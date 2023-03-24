Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.47

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.47 and traded as high as C$18.50. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$17.66, with a volume of 7,032 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99.

Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$85,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,591,772.39. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

