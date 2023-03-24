LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $598,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,520. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

