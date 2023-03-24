LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 168,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. CVB Financial comprises 4.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of CVB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. 980,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,592. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

CVB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Articles

