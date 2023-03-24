LifeSteps Financial Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

NYSE SRE traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $141.72. The stock had a trading volume of 333,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.90%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

