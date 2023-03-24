Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 4th Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Linde comprises 4.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LIN traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.48. 363,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.