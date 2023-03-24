Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Linde by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN remained flat at $341.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 463,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.27 and a 200-day moving average of $316.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

