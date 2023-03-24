Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Up 2.4%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85. 190,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 113,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.37 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.84.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

