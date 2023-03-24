Liquidia Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liquidia in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

LQDA stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $444.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

