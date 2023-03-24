Liquity USD Price Up 0.1% This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $266.28 million and $7.06 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003654 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 262,890,772 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

