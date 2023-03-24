Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.67 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.67 billion and $930.41 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $91.89 or 0.00327259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011941 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008752 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,552,277 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.