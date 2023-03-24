Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $70,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

