Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

