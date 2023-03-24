Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

