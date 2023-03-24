Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

