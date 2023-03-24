Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.70 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
