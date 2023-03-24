Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,936 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,082,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,926,000 after purchasing an additional 324,431 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 110,009 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,781,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

