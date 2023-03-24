loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 4.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 411,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 515,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,443,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,443,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,687.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,112,827 shares of company stock worth $2,320,612 in the last quarter. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

