loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 4.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 411,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 515,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
LDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
