LogicMark (LGMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th.

LogicMark Price Performance

Shares of LogicMark stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. LogicMark has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicMark

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of LogicMark at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.