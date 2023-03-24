Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2025 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $398.80.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.82. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.