Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2025 earnings at $13.21 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Barclays cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $398.80.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.5 %
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.82. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.